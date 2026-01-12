Tension in Twin Cities: Immigration Enforcement Sparks Protests

Minnesota's Twin Cities are on edge as the Department of Homeland Security embarks on what it describes as its largest immigration enforcement operation. This follows the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an immigration officer, which has sparked widespread protests and heightened community anxiety.

These protests, largely peaceful but marked by tensions, saw protesters using car horns, drums, and whistles to disrupt the heavily-armed federal agents. Jason Chavez, a city council member, voices concern over the federal government's sweeping presence in immigrant neighborhoods, while schools transition to remote learning amidst safety concerns.

Amidst the rising unrest, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and US Senator Tina Smith call for state involvement in the investigation into Good's death, questioning the federal government's impartiality. Over 2,000 immigration arrests have been reported in Minnesota since the operation began, adding to the state's volatile atmosphere.

