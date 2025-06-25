Fragile Ceasefire: U.S.-Iran Tensions and Israel's Airstrikes

U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have not inflicted the substantial damage initially reported, setting back Tehran's progress by only a couple of months. This finding comes amid a tense ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by President Donald Trump, marking an uneasy pause in hostilities.

Three anonymous sources informed Reuters that the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's assessment showed Iran retained its enriched uranium stocks, raising doubts about the efficacy of the strikes. The White House labeled the intelligence report as erroneous, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted the strikes removed existential threats.

The ceasefire holds marginally, with both Israel and Iran accusing each other of violations and Trump urging restraint. The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives on both sides, and while oil markets stabilized, lasting peace remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)