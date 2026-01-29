Netanyahu's Budget Win: A Temporary Reprieve Amid Coalition Tensions

The Israeli parliament granted initial approval to the 2026 budget draft, offering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a temporary political reprieve from early elections.

The budget, amounting to 662 billion shekels, was passed with a 62-55 vote, but still faces significant hurdles in gaining final approval due to growing polarization within Netanyahu's coalition.

Tabled amidst heated debates over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, the budget remains a contentious issue and risks fracturing the coalition further, especially under the looming deadline of March-end for parliamentary approval.

