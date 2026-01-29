Netanyahu's Budget Win: A Temporary Reprieve Amid Coalition Tensions
Israel's parliament passed the 2026 budget draft with a 62-55 vote, providing Prime Minister Netanyahu a brief political respite from potential snap elections. The budget faces contention and deeper coalition divisions, primarily over military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews, amid ongoing political discord.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:23 IST
The Israeli parliament granted initial approval to the 2026 budget draft, offering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a temporary political reprieve from early elections.
The budget, amounting to 662 billion shekels, was passed with a 62-55 vote, but still faces significant hurdles in gaining final approval due to growing polarization within Netanyahu's coalition.
Tabled amidst heated debates over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, the budget remains a contentious issue and risks fracturing the coalition further, especially under the looming deadline of March-end for parliamentary approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- budget
- parliament
- election
- coalition
- ultra-Orthodox
- military service
- Gaza
- politics
ALSO READ
CPI(M) and Janata Unnayan Party Hint at Possible Tie-up Ahead of West Bengal Elections
FBI Sweep: Unraveling 2020 Election Records in Fulton
Strategic Dialogues: Odisha Congress Eyes Coalition for Rajya Sabha Polls
FBI Raid Fuels Ongoing Election Controversy in Georgia
Rahul Gandhi Meets DMK's Kanimozhi: Seat-Sharing Talks for TN Election Continue