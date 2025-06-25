Japan Weighs Economic Forecast Adjustment Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

Japan's economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2026 may be downgraded due to pressures from anticipated U.S. tariffs, according to insider government sources. The country initially projected a 1.2% expansion but might adjust it to less than 1%.

It is expected that Japan will finalize its economic forecasts by the end of July, following developments in trade negotiations with the U.S. Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's tariff negotiator, is set to visit the United States as early as June 26 to resume talks.

The government issues growth projections biannually, utilizing them for budget planning. On May 1, the Bank of Japan reduced the economic growth outlook for fiscal 2025 from 1.1% to 0.5%, reflecting the repercussions of the U.S. tariffs.