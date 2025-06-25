Arunachal Pradesh Unites for Constitutional Integrity on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the crucial need to draw lessons from history and renew dedication to constitutional principles during the observance of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

Taking place in Tawang, the event commemorated the anniversary of India's 1975 Emergency, a pivotal moment in the nation's democratic trajectory.

The ceremony featured a joint effort by the BJP's Tawang district unit and local administrators, with a peaceful rally and competitions underlining the significance of democratic values.

