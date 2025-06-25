Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Unites for Constitutional Integrity on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of learning from the past and recommitting to upholding the Constitution during Samvidhan Hatya Diwas in Tawang. The event, marking the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, underscored the need to protect civil liberties and democratic values, with various stakeholders participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the crucial need to draw lessons from history and renew dedication to constitutional principles during the observance of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

Taking place in Tawang, the event commemorated the anniversary of India's 1975 Emergency, a pivotal moment in the nation's democratic trajectory.

The ceremony featured a joint effort by the BJP's Tawang district unit and local administrators, with a peaceful rally and competitions underlining the significance of democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

