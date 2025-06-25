Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Discontent: Can He Iron Out the Wrinkles?

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has expressed optimism that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address the grievances of dissenting Congress MLAs. Allegations of bribery and a faltering administration have caused embarrassment. Some MLAs demand explanations, while Parameshwara assures resolution of localized constituency issues and calls for a future-focused political outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:10 IST
The political climate in Karnataka is tense as Home Minister G Parameshwara reassures the public that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tackle the discontent among party MLAs. Legislators have expressed dissatisfaction over issues like administrative inefficiencies and bribery allegations, pressing for prompt government action.

Key Congress figures, such as Kagwad MLA Raju Kage, have vocalized their concerns, particularly about development delays and fund release. Meanwhile, allegations of bribery in public housing have further amplified unrest, pushing some MLAs to demand ministerial accountability.

Amidst these challenges, Parameshwara emphasized the importance of focusing on the future, urging political factions to build a progressive outlook rather than dwelling on past controversies, like the Emergency, keeping the state politically stable and forward-looking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

