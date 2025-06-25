Karnataka CM Faces Discontent: Can He Iron Out the Wrinkles?

The political climate in Karnataka is tense as Home Minister G Parameshwara reassures the public that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tackle the discontent among party MLAs. Legislators have expressed dissatisfaction over issues like administrative inefficiencies and bribery allegations, pressing for prompt government action.

Key Congress figures, such as Kagwad MLA Raju Kage, have vocalized their concerns, particularly about development delays and fund release. Meanwhile, allegations of bribery in public housing have further amplified unrest, pushing some MLAs to demand ministerial accountability.

Amidst these challenges, Parameshwara emphasized the importance of focusing on the future, urging political factions to build a progressive outlook rather than dwelling on past controversies, like the Emergency, keeping the state politically stable and forward-looking.

