Royal Reception Revisited: King Charles to Host President Trump

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will host U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year. This makes Trump the first elected political leader to be invited twice by a British monarch for a state visit. The exact date has yet to be announced.

Updated: 25-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:15 IST
In a significant diplomatic event, Britain's King Charles will extend hospitality to U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday. Trump, invited earlier this year, becomes the first modern political leader to receive two state invitations from a British monarch.

The visit, intended to highlight the longstanding alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom, promises traditional pageantry, including a central London carriage procession and an extravagant state banquet. Precise details are awaited as planning is set in motion with an invitation already delivered to the White House.

Palace aides relay that King Charles has known President Trump for years and is eager to host him and the First Lady. The 'Manu Regia', indicating formal preparations, was directly sent to facilitate the visit as soon as arrangements are finalized.

