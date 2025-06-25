Left Menu

The Secret Life of Modi: Disguises and Defiance During the Emergency

During India's Emergency, Narendra Modi, then a young RSS pracharak, utilized clever disguises and innovative strategies to support the anti-Emergency movement. He traveled extensively, organized clandestine meetings, distributed anti-regime literature, and ensured families of imprisoned activists received help. 'The Emergency Diaries' reveals his daring contributions to the resistance.

Updated: 25-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:37 IST
Amid India's Emergency, Narendra Modi, then a young RSS pracharak, managed to evade detection through a series of clever disguises. The book 'The Emergency Diaries' uncovers how Modi traversed the nation, conducting clandestine meetings and distributing anti-regime literature, all while aiding families of imprisoned activists.

Joined by key RSS figures, Modi devised strategic methods to bypass the regime's censorship. By leveraging the railway network, he successfully disseminated anti-Emergency materials across India. His efforts, despite the risk, kept the democratic spirit alive during this authoritarian period.

In a recent social media post, Modi reflected on this critical chapter of his life. He encouraged those who lived through the Emergency to share their stories, fostering awareness among the current generation about this pivotal period in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

