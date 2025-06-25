Iran's Nuclear Woes: Fallout from U.S. Strikes
Iran's nuclear facilities suffered significant damage following American airstrikes, as confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. Strikes involved U.S. B-2 bombers deploying bunker-buster bombs, but specifics remain undisclosed.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, confirmed on Wednesday that American airstrikes over the weekend have severely damaged the country's nuclear facilities.
In a statement to Al Jazeera, Baghaei acknowledged the scale of the damage but refrained from providing detailed information about the extent of the strikes.
The attacks, executed by B-2 bombers utilizing bunker-buster bombs, have left a significant impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities, though full details are yet to emerge.
