Iran's Nuclear Woes: Fallout from U.S. Strikes

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, confirmed on Wednesday that American airstrikes over the weekend have severely damaged the country's nuclear facilities.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Baghaei acknowledged the scale of the damage but refrained from providing detailed information about the extent of the strikes.

The attacks, executed by B-2 bombers utilizing bunker-buster bombs, have left a significant impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities, though full details are yet to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)