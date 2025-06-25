Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sengol Usage in State Advertisements

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the state government of conspiring to alter the Constitution by replacing the state emblem with the 'Sengol' in ads. He claims this move serves the BJP's agenda to prioritize RSS ideologies over constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has alleged a political conspiracy involving the 'Sengol', showcased in state government advertisements instead of the state emblem. He suggested that the move is not merely symbolic but part of an effort to alter the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference, Sapkal argued that the current government has dedicated significant funds to promote this agenda. The 'Sengol', handed over to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the transfer of power, now stands in the new Parliament building, further igniting debate.

Sapkal also accused the BJP of promoting the ideologies of the RSS at the expense of constitutional principles. According to him, these actions align with 'Bunch of Thoughts', a text by RSS's second Sarsanghchalak, which the Congress views as contradictory to constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

