Alleged Constitution Defacer Found Dead: Tragic End in Parbhani

Datta Pawar, the main accused in the defacement of a Constitution replica in Parbhani, Maharashtra, was found dead from suicide. He was released on bail recently after spending 13 months in jail. His death comes post the unrest triggered by the statue's damage in December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parbhani | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Datta Pawar, the prime accused in the damaging of a Constitution replica in Parbhani, Maharashtra, was found dead on Monday. Authorities stated that Pawar allegedly took his own life, hanging himself in a village in Parbhani district.

Pawar, who had been released on bail on January 8 after spending 13 months in jail, reportedly visited Mirzapur village where his relatives reside. It was within the confines of a farm room that he ended his life, according to the police.

The incident follows the upheaval caused by the December 11, 2024, unrest in Parbhani, triggered by the defacement of a stone replica of the Constitution placed in front of a Dr. B. R. Ambedkar statue. After legal formalities, Pawar's family conducted his last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

