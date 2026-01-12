Alleged Constitution Defacer Found Dead: Tragic End in Parbhani

In a tragic turn of events, Datta Pawar, the prime accused in the damaging of a Constitution replica in Parbhani, Maharashtra, was found dead on Monday. Authorities stated that Pawar allegedly took his own life, hanging himself in a village in Parbhani district.

Pawar, who had been released on bail on January 8 after spending 13 months in jail, reportedly visited Mirzapur village where his relatives reside. It was within the confines of a farm room that he ended his life, according to the police.

The incident follows the upheaval caused by the December 11, 2024, unrest in Parbhani, triggered by the defacement of a stone replica of the Constitution placed in front of a Dr. B. R. Ambedkar statue. After legal formalities, Pawar's family conducted his last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)