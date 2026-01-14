Ladakh's Path to Constitutional Safeguards: MHA Talks in Focus

In a bid to resolve governance issues in Ladakh, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta recently voiced optimism regarding upcoming discussions between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives. These talks aim to address the demand for statehood and constitutional protections.

A High Powered Committee, led by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, will reconvene at the end of January, following previous rounds of dialogue stained by violence in Leh last September that impeded progress. The agitation for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional safeguards has been a focal point.

The central government, which granted Union Territory status to Ladakh in 2019, has catered to local governance by introducing new domicile and reservation policies. However, the possibility of constitutional amendments remains critical as stakeholders prepare for further negotiations.