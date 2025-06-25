Left Menu

Return Mission: Telangana Citizens Safely Evacuated from Middle East

A group of 25 Telangana citizens have safely returned to New Delhi from the conflict-ridden Middle East, bringing the total evacuees to 48. Efforts led by Telangana's Chief Minister ensured smooth transit. With a ceasefire in effect, evacuation speed has increased.

Updated: 25-06-2025 22:11 IST
Return Mission: Telangana Citizens Safely Evacuated from Middle East
On Wednesday, another group of 25 Telangana citizens arrived safely in New Delhi, following their evacuation from the conflict-ridden Middle East region. This brings the total number of returnees to 48, officials confirmed.

Out of the recent arrivals, 18 individuals flew in from Israel, while the remaining seven came from Iran, according to an official release. The Telangana Bhavan team in New Delhi welcomed the returnees, providing necessary assistance such as reception, refreshments, and coordinating onward travel.

The evacuation efforts are part of an ongoing initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, focusing on the safe return of all citizens stranded in the Middle East. With the recent ceasefire and clearance of restricted airspace, these efforts have gained momentum, ensuring a faster and smoother evacuation process.

