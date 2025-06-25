Left Menu

Himachal CM Challenges BJP's 'Black Day', Pledges State Preparedness for Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu condemned BJP's 'Black Day', accusing it of tarnishing the Constitution's legacy. Emphasizing preparatory efforts for the monsoon, he reassured tourists of their safety. Sukhu also advocated for Himachal's stalled power royalty rights and launched scooters for AIDS patient support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST
Himachal CM Challenges BJP's 'Black Day', Pledges State Preparedness for Monsoon
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to mark Emergency Day as a 'black day', asserting that the party is undermining the very Constitution that empowered it. Sukhu reiterated Congress' foundational role in establishing democracy in India and condemned the BJP's actions as an affront to democratic values. He directly challenged the BJP's 'Murder of Democracy Day' campaign, emphasizing that it was the same Constitution that facilitated the party's rise to power.

In other state matters, the Chief Minister addressed concerns regarding the upcoming monsoon season, assuring that Himachal Pradesh is fully prepared. He encouraged tourists to visit, highlighting past successful evacuations despite severe weather. Sukhu advised visitors to prioritize urban landscapes over riverbanks, underscoring the state's readiness and commitment to safety.

On the contentious Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue, Sukhu reaffirmed his administration's determination to secure Himachal's 12 percent free power royalty, a right recognized by the Supreme Court 14 years ago but allegedly obstructed by Punjab and Haryana. He criticized the Central government for its inaction, noting the disparity in agreements with SJVNL and NHPC. In the health sector, Sukhu launched a new initiative deploying 12 electric scooters to deliver medicines to HIV/AIDS patients, demonstrating a commitment to healthcare accessibility and public health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025