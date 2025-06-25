Himachal CM Challenges BJP's 'Black Day', Pledges State Preparedness for Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to mark Emergency Day as a 'black day', asserting that the party is undermining the very Constitution that empowered it. Sukhu reiterated Congress' foundational role in establishing democracy in India and condemned the BJP's actions as an affront to democratic values. He directly challenged the BJP's 'Murder of Democracy Day' campaign, emphasizing that it was the same Constitution that facilitated the party's rise to power.

In other state matters, the Chief Minister addressed concerns regarding the upcoming monsoon season, assuring that Himachal Pradesh is fully prepared. He encouraged tourists to visit, highlighting past successful evacuations despite severe weather. Sukhu advised visitors to prioritize urban landscapes over riverbanks, underscoring the state's readiness and commitment to safety.

On the contentious Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue, Sukhu reaffirmed his administration's determination to secure Himachal's 12 percent free power royalty, a right recognized by the Supreme Court 14 years ago but allegedly obstructed by Punjab and Haryana. He criticized the Central government for its inaction, noting the disparity in agreements with SJVNL and NHPC. In the health sector, Sukhu launched a new initiative deploying 12 electric scooters to deliver medicines to HIV/AIDS patients, demonstrating a commitment to healthcare accessibility and public health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)