Iran Thanks India for Support Amid US-Israel Conflict

Iran expressed gratitude to India's citizens and organizations for their support during military attacks by the US and Israel. Emphasizing unity in resisting aggression, Iran acknowledged the solidarity that symbolizes a shared commitment to justice and international law, while welcoming the ceasefire announced by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Iran expressed appreciation to the 'freedom-loving' citizens and institutions of India for their support amid recent military hostilities involving Israel and the US. The Iranian embassy highlighted the meaningful solidarity extended by various political and social groups within India.

Amid escalating tensions, a ceasefire has been brokered between Iran and Israel following US President Donald Trump's announcement. New Delhi responded positively to the ceasefire, indicating its readiness to assist in de-escalating the situation.

The Iranian embassy underscored the importance of standing firm against violations of international law, citing the resilience of the Iranian people as a symbol of global resistance and peace. Though it did not specifically mention the Indian government, the move to express gratitude to Indian supporters was evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

