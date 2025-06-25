Iran Thanks India for Support Amid US-Israel Conflict

Iran expressed appreciation to the 'freedom-loving' citizens and institutions of India for their support amid recent military hostilities involving Israel and the US. The Iranian embassy highlighted the meaningful solidarity extended by various political and social groups within India.

Amid escalating tensions, a ceasefire has been brokered between Iran and Israel following US President Donald Trump's announcement. New Delhi responded positively to the ceasefire, indicating its readiness to assist in de-escalating the situation.

The Iranian embassy underscored the importance of standing firm against violations of international law, citing the resilience of the Iranian people as a symbol of global resistance and peace. Though it did not specifically mention the Indian government, the move to express gratitude to Indian supporters was evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)