Left Menu

India Accelerates Evacuation from West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs are prioritizing the evacuation of Indian citizens from West Asia, ensuring no one is left behind. The operation is on track, with coordination between state and central authorities to facilitate a safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:30 IST
India Accelerates Evacuation from West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced that efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs are underway to evacuate Indian nationals from the conflict-ridden West Asia. The minister assured that every citizen would be safely brought back to India.

While speaking to ANI, Harichandan emphasized that the government has carefully strategized the evacuation process, which is proceeding as planned. He assured that not a single individual would be left behind amid the turmoil in the region.

Further, Harichandan mentioned the involvement of Odisha's Chief Minister in discussions with the External Affairs Ministry, regarding the safe return of individuals from Odisha. This follows statements from Union Minister Pabitra Margherita about ongoing communications with Indian embassies. These developments occur amidst heightened military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

 United States
2
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

 India
3
Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

 India
4
Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026