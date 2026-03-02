India Accelerates Evacuation from West Asia Amid Escalating Conflict
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs are prioritizing the evacuation of Indian citizens from West Asia, ensuring no one is left behind. The operation is on track, with coordination between state and central authorities to facilitate a safe return.
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced that efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs are underway to evacuate Indian nationals from the conflict-ridden West Asia. The minister assured that every citizen would be safely brought back to India.
While speaking to ANI, Harichandan emphasized that the government has carefully strategized the evacuation process, which is proceeding as planned. He assured that not a single individual would be left behind amid the turmoil in the region.
Further, Harichandan mentioned the involvement of Odisha's Chief Minister in discussions with the External Affairs Ministry, regarding the safe return of individuals from Odisha. This follows statements from Union Minister Pabitra Margherita about ongoing communications with Indian embassies. These developments occur amidst heightened military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran.
