In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Armenia, one of the nation's preeminent religious figures has been apprehended on terrorism charges. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a key player in the Apostolic Church, was detained by the country's Investigative Committee for allegedly orchestrating bombings and arson attacks to disrupt national infrastructure in what authorities describe as a plot to unseat the government.

His arrest marks the second high-profile detention in just a week targeting political adversaries. The Sacred Struggle movement, led by Galstanyan, has fervently rejected these allegations, accusing the government of stifling political opposition. Tensions have been high following last year's protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision to cede Armenian-controlled territories to Azerbaijan, actions that sparked widespread dissent.

The deteriorating relationship between Pashinyan and the church continues to garner attention. Recent accusations against church leader Catholicos Karekin II have fueled further discord within the country, as government tensions with traditional religious institutions deepen amidst ongoing political conflict.