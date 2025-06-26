Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Armenia: Religious Leader Arrested on Terrorism Charges

Armenia arrested Archbishop Galstanyan on terrorism charges, accusing him of plotting against the government. The charges were dismissed as false by his lawyer and the Sacred Struggle opposition. The arrest follows rising tensions between Prime Minister Pashinyan and the influential Apostolic Church amid political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yerevan | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:10 IST
Tensions Rise in Armenia: Religious Leader Arrested on Terrorism Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Armenia

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Armenia, one of the nation's preeminent religious figures has been apprehended on terrorism charges. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a key player in the Apostolic Church, was detained by the country's Investigative Committee for allegedly orchestrating bombings and arson attacks to disrupt national infrastructure in what authorities describe as a plot to unseat the government.

His arrest marks the second high-profile detention in just a week targeting political adversaries. The Sacred Struggle movement, led by Galstanyan, has fervently rejected these allegations, accusing the government of stifling political opposition. Tensions have been high following last year's protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision to cede Armenian-controlled territories to Azerbaijan, actions that sparked widespread dissent.

The deteriorating relationship between Pashinyan and the church continues to garner attention. Recent accusations against church leader Catholicos Karekin II have fueled further discord within the country, as government tensions with traditional religious institutions deepen amidst ongoing political conflict.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025