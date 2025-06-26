Left Menu

EU Proposes European Competitiveness Fund for Defence and Innovation

The European Commission plans to propose a new European Competitiveness Fund focusing on resilience, defence, and space, as part of the EU's 2028-2034 budget proposal. This comes amid discussions on boosting defence spending and addressing underinvestment in strategic sectors and innovation within the bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:14 IST
EU Proposes European Competitiveness Fund for Defence and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is poised to propose a European Competitiveness Fund dedicated to resilience, defence, and space, according to its leadership on Wednesday. The initiative will feature in the impending 2028-2034 budget proposal, targeting investment in strategic sectors and innovation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the significant investment gap in defence. Writing to European leaders, they emphasized the need for substantial funding in defence through a specific window within the upcoming fund.

EU leaders are slated to deliberate on defence priorities at a Brussels summit on Thursday. This follows a commitment made at a NATO summit to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025