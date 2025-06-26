Makwana Resigns: AAP MLA Cites Deviation from Ambedkar's Principles

In a significant political development, Gujarat's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Botad constituency MLA, Umesh Makwana, has resigned from all party posts. His resignation letter cited reduced social service contributions and deviations from the principles of Dr. BR Ambedkar as reasons for his decision.

Makwana, who formerly served the BJP for two decades, stated in his resignation that he initially left the ruling party to join AAP, hoping to uphold values he cherished. However, the perceived shift away from Ambedkar's ideals prompted his decision to resign, although he pledged to continue supporting AAP as a grassroots worker.

Meanwhile, AAP's recent victory in the Visavadar by-election, led by candidate Gopal Italia, has rejuvenated party ambitions in Gujarat. AAP Gujarat President Isudan Gadhvi celebrated this win, suggesting it foreshadows AAP's potential to challenge the BJP's longstanding grip on the state. The victory, hailed by constituents, is seen as a vote of confidence in AAP's focus on the needs of farmers, laborers, and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)