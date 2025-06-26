Germany Welcomes Canada for Submarine Partnership
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul invited Canada to join Germany and Norway in a partnership to develop and build new submarines. The announcement was made during a press conference with Canadian Minister Anita Anand, highlighting the strategic alliance between the nations.
In a significant development, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed Germany's enthusiasm for adding Canada to its partnership with Norway to develop and build new submarines. Speaking at a press conference in Berlin alongside Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, Wadephul welcomed deeper collaboration.
"We would like to work even more closely with you in the future when it comes to procuring new submarines," Wadephul stated, emphasizing the potential strategic benefits.
He further described the collaboration as a joint strategic orientation among close partners, marking a step toward strengthening military ties and enhancing security alliances.
