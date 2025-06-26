Germany Welcomes Canada for Submarine Partnership

In a significant development, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed Germany's enthusiasm for adding Canada to its partnership with Norway to develop and build new submarines. Speaking at a press conference in Berlin alongside Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, Wadephul welcomed deeper collaboration.

"We would like to work even more closely with you in the future when it comes to procuring new submarines," Wadephul stated, emphasizing the potential strategic benefits.

He further described the collaboration as a joint strategic orientation among close partners, marking a step toward strengthening military ties and enhancing security alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)