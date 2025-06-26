Omar Abdullah Urges Swift Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged for the swift conclusion of discussions regarding the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. This call to action was made during a special national integration camp organized by the Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh NCC Directorate.

Abdullah expressed appreciation for the newly sanctioned projects, worth Rs 10,600 crore, which include the construction of tunnels and other infrastructure developments. These projects promise a significant boost to the region, meeting longstanding demands such as the Mughal Road tunnel and the Sadhna pass connection to Tangdhar.

The chief minister also praised the contributions of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in fostering discipline among youths. Highlighting notable achievements, such as two local cadets scaling the world's highest mountain peak, Abdullah stressed the importance of the NCC in encouraging self-confidence and lifelong skills.

