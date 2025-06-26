Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Swift Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, calls for swift discussions on restoring statehood to the Union Territory, emphasizes the importance of sanctioned projects, and highlights the achievements of local NCC cadets in boosting youth self-confidence and potential through discipline and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:47 IST
Omar Abdullah Urges Swift Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged for the swift conclusion of discussions regarding the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. This call to action was made during a special national integration camp organized by the Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh NCC Directorate.

Abdullah expressed appreciation for the newly sanctioned projects, worth Rs 10,600 crore, which include the construction of tunnels and other infrastructure developments. These projects promise a significant boost to the region, meeting longstanding demands such as the Mughal Road tunnel and the Sadhna pass connection to Tangdhar.

The chief minister also praised the contributions of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in fostering discipline among youths. Highlighting notable achievements, such as two local cadets scaling the world's highest mountain peak, Abdullah stressed the importance of the NCC in encouraging self-confidence and lifelong skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025