Controversy Erupts: Zohran Mamdani’s Political Ascent Sparks Debate

Zohran Mamdani, son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and acclaimed author Mahmood Mamdani, has triumphed in the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City. His victory sparks a political debate in India, with Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi and BJP's Kangana Ranaut criticizing his statements and allegiance, labeling him more Pakistani than Indian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:00 IST
The recent victory of Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic mayoral primary has sparked a heated political debate in India. Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi has criticized Mamdani, claiming that his rhetoric favors Pakistan over India.

Echoing Singhvi's sentiments, BJP's Kangana Ranaut has also voiced concerns about Mamdani's allegiances, despite his Indian roots. In her critique, Ranaut highlighted Mamdani's cultural background and questioned his loyalty to India's Hindu identity.

Mamdani, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and author Mahmood Mamdani, has quickly risen in American politics. His victory over former governor Andrew Cuomo is seen as a significant political milestone, though it comes with its share of controversies.

