Madhesi Party's Withdrawal Challenges Nepal's Coalition Stability

JSP Nepal, a key Madhesi party, has withdrawn support from Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's coalition, reducing its National Assembly majority. Despite this, the government remains stable due to sufficient support in the House of Representatives. The party's decision is based on unmet promises by Oli's administration.

Kathmandu | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A significant political shift is underway in Nepal as the Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal (JSP Nepal) has withdrawn its backing from Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's ruling coalition, shifting the balance of power in the National Assembly to a minority.

Despite the party's departure under the leadership of Upendra Yadav, the coalition government remains unthreatened due to its strong support in the House of Representatives. This decision is aimed at spotlighting the administration's unfulfilled promises on corruption and governance reform.

While JSP Nepal's withdrawal introduces moral pressure, experts like Sunil Manandhar argue it won't destabilize legislation or government function, though it complicates the constitutional amendment process, a primary objective of Oli's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

