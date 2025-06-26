Madhesi Party's Withdrawal Challenges Nepal's Coalition Stability

A significant political shift is underway in Nepal as the Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal (JSP Nepal) has withdrawn its backing from Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's ruling coalition, shifting the balance of power in the National Assembly to a minority.

Despite the party's departure under the leadership of Upendra Yadav, the coalition government remains unthreatened due to its strong support in the House of Representatives. This decision is aimed at spotlighting the administration's unfulfilled promises on corruption and governance reform.

While JSP Nepal's withdrawal introduces moral pressure, experts like Sunil Manandhar argue it won't destabilize legislation or government function, though it complicates the constitutional amendment process, a primary objective of Oli's government.

