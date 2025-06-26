Language Row: Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urges Maharashtra's BJP-led government to resist pressure from Uddhav and Raj Thackeray over a language policy dispute. The Thackerays plan protests against the government's three-language policy, which includes Hindi as an optional third language in schools.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called on Maharashtra's BJP-led government to stand firm against pressure from Uddhav and Raj Thackeray regarding a contentious language policy.
The dispute arose following the state's decision to introduce Hindi as an optional third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, contingent upon the consent of at least 20 students per grade.
The Thackerays' opposition to Hindi has sparked political tension, with Athawale condemning their stance as unconstitutional and a challenge to the national language. Protests have been scheduled for early July by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
