Language Row: Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urges Maharashtra's BJP-led government to resist pressure from Uddhav and Raj Thackeray over a language policy dispute. The Thackerays plan protests against the government's three-language policy, which includes Hindi as an optional third language in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called on Maharashtra's BJP-led government to stand firm against pressure from Uddhav and Raj Thackeray regarding a contentious language policy.

The dispute arose following the state's decision to introduce Hindi as an optional third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, contingent upon the consent of at least 20 students per grade.

The Thackerays' opposition to Hindi has sparked political tension, with Athawale condemning their stance as unconstitutional and a challenge to the national language. Protests have been scheduled for early July by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

