Trump's Peace Claim: Silence from Modi Sparks Debate
President Donald Trump claims credit for mediating peace between India and Pakistan, while Indian MP Saket Gokhale questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter. Trump reiterates his role at a NATO summit, but India maintains that the cessation of hostilities was a result of direct military talks.
- Country:
- India
In a bold assertion, President Donald Trump once again claimed to have brokered peace between India and Pakistan, a statement prompting skepticism from certain quarters in India.
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has publicly questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent on the issue, especially amidst repeated assertions by Trump. Gokhale speculated on whether Modi is under US pressure or genuinely indifferent to countering Trump's statements. The MP expressed his concerns on social media, citing Trump's recent address at the NATO Summit.
The diplomatic landscape between India and Pakistan saw a shift after an intense four-day conflict, which both nations concluded reportedly through direct military talks. However, Trump continues to assert that his intervention played a critical role in easing tensions, despite India's clear stance that discussions were independently settled by the countries' military leaders.
ALSO READ
Pakistani Extradited for ISIS-Inspired Plot: A Threat Thwarted
Pakistan's Stern Warning Spurs Afghan Repatriation
Congress Demands Clarity on Post-Pahalgam Policy with China and Pakistan
Omar Abdullah Highlights Development Amidst Pakistan's Disruption Efforts
Influential YouTuber Among Five Booked for Rape in Pakistan