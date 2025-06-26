Left Menu

U.S. Defense Strikes Ignite Controversy Over Iran's Nuclear Program

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted no intelligence indicated Iran had relocated its enriched uranium ahead of recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Despite experts warning Iran could have hidden materials, Hegseth stressed the strikes' success, countering media skepticism, and criticized anti-Trump bias.

Updated: 26-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:00 IST
In a contentious news conference, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that there is no intelligence supporting the claim that Iran moved its enriched uranium ahead of U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities. The strikes, conducted using bunker-buster bombs, have prompted debate on their impact.

Various experts believe Iran could have relocated its uranium stockpile, with satellite images showing unusual activity at a key site. Despite these concerns, Hegseth emphasized the operation's success, dismissing preliminary reports suggesting only temporary setbacks.

Hegseth criticized media for perceived bias against Trump, attributing it to a narrative undermining the administration's achievements. The news conference, lauded by Trump, marked a focal point in ongoing evaluations of Iran's nuclear capabilities post-strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

