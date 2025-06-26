Demand for Apology as Congress Chief Calls Bihar 'Small'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has expressed strong disapproval over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's description of Bihar as a 'small' state. Calling the remark 'extremely unfortunate' and 'insulting,' Rai urged Kharge to apologize to Bihar's 13 crore residents.

Rai argued that Kharge's comments show a lack of respect for Bihar's rich cultural heritage and historical significance. He correlated the remark with a broader pattern of disregard by the Congress party towards the state's sentiments and traditions.

Highlighting Bihar's contributions to democracy and knowledge, Rai pointed out its connections to historical figures like Chanakya and Jayaprakash Narayan. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for only acknowledging social justice during elections, arguing that Bihar's people are aware and capable of responding decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)