Trump's 2026 Defense Budget: High-Tech Upgrades Amidst Military Cuts
President Donald Trump proposes a $892.6 billion defense budget for fiscal 2026, focusing on high-tech missiles and drones while reducing Navy jobs and funding for ships and jets. The budget includes a 3.8% pay raise for troops and aims to deter Chinese aggression, sparking Congress debates.
President Donald Trump unveiled plans for the fiscal 2026 defense budget, emphasizing increased investment in advanced missiles and drones while cutting back on Navy jobs and ship purchases.
Trump's proposal maintains a flat budget at $892.6 billion, yet shifts funds toward technological enhancements and troop salary increases. These moves are part of a broader strategy to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
However, the proposed budget has ignited discussions in Congress, as lawmakers negotiate priorities, including restoring certain cuts to the Navy and augmenting procurement of fighter jets like the F-35.
