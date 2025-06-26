Trump's 2026 Defense Budget: High-Tech Upgrades Amidst Military Cuts

President Donald Trump unveiled plans for the fiscal 2026 defense budget, emphasizing increased investment in advanced missiles and drones while cutting back on Navy jobs and ship purchases.

Trump's proposal maintains a flat budget at $892.6 billion, yet shifts funds toward technological enhancements and troop salary increases. These moves are part of a broader strategy to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, the proposed budget has ignited discussions in Congress, as lawmakers negotiate priorities, including restoring certain cuts to the Navy and augmenting procurement of fighter jets like the F-35.

(With inputs from agencies.)