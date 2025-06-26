Chaos in Gaza: Aid Struggles Amid Strikes and Looting

A tragic incident unfolded in central Gaza on Thursday when an Israeli strike targeted a street where people gathered to receive aid bags confiscated from looters. The assault resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals, intensifying the already strained situation surrounding food distribution in the region.

As the turmoil surrounding the delivery of essentials worsens, accusations fly between Israel and Hamas regarding the misuse of aid. The Israeli government has allowed limited aid into Gaza, citing concerns over Hamas misappropriations, while humanitarian groups struggle amidst looting and an escalating conflict.

The involvement of tribal groups in protecting aid convoys adds another layer of complexity to the crisis. Clans have begun guarding supplies to ensure their delivery, challenging accusations from Israel and adding to the fragmentation of aid management as Gaza's residents strive to meet basic needs under dire circumstances.

