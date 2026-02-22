AI Summit Unveils India's Technological Prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the India AI Impact Summit as a pivotal milestone in harnessing artificial intelligence, drawing admiration from global leaders for India's achievements. Modi urged citizens to remain cautious against online financial fraud and to comply with bank KYC requests for secure banking.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi showcased AI breakthroughs at the summit, including Amul's AI system for livestock care and India's AI-aided cultural preservation. The summit also saw the launch of three 'Made in India' AI models, marking a historic event in India's AI journey.

Modi also acknowledged Indian-origin players in the T-20 World Cup and recalled Indianness contributing internationally. Reflecting on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Modi spoke about shedding colonial symbols in favor of Indian culture, including the Rajaji Utsav celebration at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

