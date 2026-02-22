Left Menu

AI Summit Unveils India's Technological Prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of the India AI Impact Summit, where global leaders were impressed by AI innovations. Modi emphasized vigilance against digital fraud and urged compliance with KYC procedures. He praised Indian-origin T-20 players and emphasized cultural preservation and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:58 IST
AI Summit Unveils India's Technological Prowess
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the India AI Impact Summit as a pivotal milestone in harnessing artificial intelligence, drawing admiration from global leaders for India's achievements. Modi urged citizens to remain cautious against online financial fraud and to comply with bank KYC requests for secure banking.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi showcased AI breakthroughs at the summit, including Amul's AI system for livestock care and India's AI-aided cultural preservation. The summit also saw the launch of three 'Made in India' AI models, marking a historic event in India's AI journey.

Modi also acknowledged Indian-origin players in the T-20 World Cup and recalled Indianness contributing internationally. Reflecting on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Modi spoke about shedding colonial symbols in favor of Indian culture, including the Rajaji Utsav celebration at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
2
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
3
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026