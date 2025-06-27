EU's Crucial Trade Talks: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

European Union leaders engaged in crucial discussions over new trade deal proposals from the United States at a summit in Brussels. With a looming deadline as the tariff respite expires on July 9, the bloc is striving to forge a united stance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the 'outline' of the U.S. proposals, while member states remain divided on specifics. Germany pushes for a swift and straightforward deal, while France demands a stronger stance targeting U.S. services. President Trump has warned of higher tariffs if no agreement is reached.

Besides trade issues, EU leaders also tackled defense spending and support for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe for a stronger commitment on sanctions against Russia and clarity on Ukraine's EU accession path, highlighting the urgency of the EU's decision-making.

