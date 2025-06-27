Left Menu

EU's Crucial Trade Talks: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

European Union leaders, at a Brussels summit, examined new U.S. trade deal proposals. With a tariff respite expiring soon, the bloc is divided on negotiations. EU faces internal discord with Germany urging a quick deal while France demands a firmer approach. The discussions also address Ukraine's EU membership amid the ongoing Russian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:39 IST
EU's Crucial Trade Talks: Racing Against the Tariff Clock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union leaders engaged in crucial discussions over new trade deal proposals from the United States at a summit in Brussels. With a looming deadline as the tariff respite expires on July 9, the bloc is striving to forge a united stance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the 'outline' of the U.S. proposals, while member states remain divided on specifics. Germany pushes for a swift and straightforward deal, while France demands a stronger stance targeting U.S. services. President Trump has warned of higher tariffs if no agreement is reached.

Besides trade issues, EU leaders also tackled defense spending and support for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe for a stronger commitment on sanctions against Russia and clarity on Ukraine's EU accession path, highlighting the urgency of the EU's decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025