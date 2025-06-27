Left Menu

U.S.-Brokered Peace Deal Eases Tensions Between Congo and Rwanda

Congolese negotiators agree to a peace deal with Rwanda, dropping the demand for immediate troop withdrawal. Rwanda denies aiding M23 rebels despite reports of 7,000 soldiers in Congo. The deal focuses on regional stability and Western investment in mining, linked to past conflicts from Rwanda's genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 04:09 IST
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Congolese negotiators have agreed to a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Rwanda, stepping back from their initial demand for an immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sources have told Reuters that Rwanda reportedly has at least 7,000 soldiers in the region supporting M23 rebels. Rwanda continues to deny accusations of supporting the armed group and maintains that its forces act in self-defence against Congo-based threats like the FDLR, remnants of the militia involved in the 1994 genocide.

The peace agreement aims to stabilize the region and attract Western investments into the lucrative mining sectors of both countries. However, the path forward remains fraught with challenges, particularly regarding the withdrawal conditions linked to operations against the FDLR.

