Maritime Tensions: Iraq-Kuwait Dispute Over Persian Gulf Border Resurfaces

A renewed maritime boundary dispute between Iraq and Kuwait has brought together Gulf Arab nations in support of Kuwait. On Monday, Baghdad faced backlash after submitting geographic coordinates to the United Nations that Kuwait claims infringe on its territory.

This dispute, seen as a remnant of tensions that have lingered despite improved relations post-Saddam Hussein's ouster, revolves around control of areas in the Persian Gulf. Kuwaiti officials argue that Iraq's claims violate their sovereignty, with specific reference to the Fasht al-Qaid and Fasht al-Aij shoals.

Regional powers, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, have issued statements backing Kuwait's stance, while Saudi Arabia expressed serious concerns over Iraq's map, citing encroachment on a shared zone. Despite these diplomatic rows, Iraq has stressed its commitment to international law and maritime cooperation.