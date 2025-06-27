Left Menu

Dollar Decline: Ripple Effects in Global Markets

The dollar's value fell near a multi-year low against key currencies as traders expect further U.S. interest rate cuts. Speculation mounts over a dovish new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell, while Trump's tariffs and trade deal efforts add market volatility. Global currencies react to the weakened dollar.

Updated: 27-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:09 IST
Dollar Decline: Ripple Effects in Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest level in three and a half years against the euro and the British pound as speculation on significant U.S. interest rate cuts heightened among traders. Meanwhile, markets are closely watching the White House's next moves on trade deals ahead of an impending July deadline.

President Donald Trump's potential decision to announce a dovish successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier than anticipated has increased the likelihood of additional rate cuts. Testimonies and public comments have contributed to expectations of further easing, unsettling the U.S. currency's position on global markets.

The euro and British pound remained strong against the dollar, while the yen and Swiss franc saw gains amidst the volatility. Emerging markets such as Taiwan benefitted from the dollar's decline, predicting U.S. rate cuts and witnessing an influx of foreign capital. As trade deadlines approach, geopolitical maneuvers continue to steer market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

