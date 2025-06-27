Dollar Decline: Ripple Effects in Global Markets
The dollar's value fell near a multi-year low against key currencies as traders expect further U.S. interest rate cuts. Speculation mounts over a dovish new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell, while Trump's tariffs and trade deal efforts add market volatility. Global currencies react to the weakened dollar.
The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest level in three and a half years against the euro and the British pound as speculation on significant U.S. interest rate cuts heightened among traders. Meanwhile, markets are closely watching the White House's next moves on trade deals ahead of an impending July deadline.
President Donald Trump's potential decision to announce a dovish successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier than anticipated has increased the likelihood of additional rate cuts. Testimonies and public comments have contributed to expectations of further easing, unsettling the U.S. currency's position on global markets.
The euro and British pound remained strong against the dollar, while the yen and Swiss franc saw gains amidst the volatility. Emerging markets such as Taiwan benefitted from the dollar's decline, predicting U.S. rate cuts and witnessing an influx of foreign capital. As trade deadlines approach, geopolitical maneuvers continue to steer market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: The Billionaire Feud with Billion-Dollar Stakes
US President Donald Trump says Air India plane crash ''one of the worst in aviation history”.
Wall Street Braces for Volatility Amid Global Tensions and Trade Deals
President Donald Trump again urges Iran to reach a nuclear deal with US, warning attacks 'will only get worse!', reports AP.
Sterling's Shifts: Inflation Data and Trade Deals Shape Market Sentiment