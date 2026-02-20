Youth Congress Protests Disrupt AI Summit, Slam Trade Deals

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, accusing him of compromising the nation's identity. The protest, led by Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, aimed to voice the frustrations of millions of unemployed youth and farmers.

Chib emphasized that the Youth Congress is not opposed to the AI Summit itself but strongly condemns any compromises made with India's interests. Highlighting concerns over the trade deal with the US, Chib argued that it benefits foreign entities at the expense of Indian farmers and the public.

The protest saw participants at the summit's venue removing their shirts to reveal slogans against the Prime Minister. Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed the protests as political theatrics, urging that technological events remain apolitical. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra sharply criticized the Congress's actions, calling them a shameless disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)