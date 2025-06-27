Left Menu

Colombia's Court Shield: Petro's Campaign Financing Probe Halted

Colombia's Constitutional Court has halted an investigation into President Gustavo Petro's campaign financing, ruling that only Congress can probe such accusations. The decision halts the National Electoral Council's inquiry into potential fundraising excesses and illicit funding during Petro's 2022 campaign, amid persistent political contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:18 IST
  • Colombia

In a significant legal decision, Colombia's Constitutional Court has restricted the ability of the electoral body to probe the financing of President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign.

The court exclusively authorized Congress to investigate allegations of illicit campaign financing and unreported spending, a verdict underscoring the ongoing political tensions surrounding Petro's presidency. The ruling halts the National Electoral Council's inquiry into accusations that Petro's campaign may have breached fundraising limits by $1.2 million and possibly accepted funds from banned labor organizations.

The decision requires the electoral council to redirect its investigation to the House of Representatives. This move comes as Petro continues to confront various scandals and legal challenges, including separate allegations related to his son's involvement with illicit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

