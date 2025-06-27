Colombia's Court Shield: Petro's Campaign Financing Probe Halted

In a significant legal decision, Colombia's Constitutional Court has restricted the ability of the electoral body to probe the financing of President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign.

The court exclusively authorized Congress to investigate allegations of illicit campaign financing and unreported spending, a verdict underscoring the ongoing political tensions surrounding Petro's presidency. The ruling halts the National Electoral Council's inquiry into accusations that Petro's campaign may have breached fundraising limits by $1.2 million and possibly accepted funds from banned labor organizations.

The decision requires the electoral council to redirect its investigation to the House of Representatives. This move comes as Petro continues to confront various scandals and legal challenges, including separate allegations related to his son's involvement with illicit funds.

