India-China: A Call for Peaceful Border Resolution
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese counterpart Dong Jun held discussions to resolve border disputes under a structured roadmap. Emphasizing improved neighborly relations, Singh highlighted the trust deficit from the 2020 Ladakh standoff and advocated for tangible actions on the ground. The talks were part of broader efforts to reset bilateral ties.
In an effort to ease tensions, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has proposed a structured roadmap to his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, aimed at addressing complex issues along the Indo-China border. The proposition underscores the need for strategic de-escalation and rejuvenating existing border demarcation mechanisms.
The bilateral discussions took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, focusing on maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Minister Singh highlighted the necessity of creating harmonious relations to bridge the trust deficit exacerbated by the 2020 eastern Ladakh border standoff.
During the talks, the ministers agreed to ongoing consultations at various levels, prioritizing disengagement, de-escalation, and effective border management. Singh reiterated both countries' initiatives to normalize relations, emphasizing collaborative efforts for regional stability. The meeting accompanied the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, symbolizing a return to diplomatic exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
