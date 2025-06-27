Left Menu

India-China: A Call for Peaceful Border Resolution

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese counterpart Dong Jun held discussions to resolve border disputes under a structured roadmap. Emphasizing improved neighborly relations, Singh highlighted the trust deficit from the 2020 Ladakh standoff and advocated for tangible actions on the ground. The talks were part of broader efforts to reset bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qingdao/Newdelhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:29 IST
India-China: A Call for Peaceful Border Resolution
Rajnath Singh

In an effort to ease tensions, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has proposed a structured roadmap to his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, aimed at addressing complex issues along the Indo-China border. The proposition underscores the need for strategic de-escalation and rejuvenating existing border demarcation mechanisms.

The bilateral discussions took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, focusing on maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Minister Singh highlighted the necessity of creating harmonious relations to bridge the trust deficit exacerbated by the 2020 eastern Ladakh border standoff.

During the talks, the ministers agreed to ongoing consultations at various levels, prioritizing disengagement, de-escalation, and effective border management. Singh reiterated both countries' initiatives to normalize relations, emphasizing collaborative efforts for regional stability. The meeting accompanied the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, symbolizing a return to diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025