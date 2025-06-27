Left Menu

US-Pakistan Collaborative Strategy: Strengthening Ties for Regional Stability

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed regional peace and stability, agreeing to strengthen US-Pakistan relations. Both leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration to promote peace between Israel and Iran. Sharif praised US President Trump's leadership in achieving a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:41 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing regional stability and peace. In a phone conversation, they emphasized the need for collaboration to secure a lasting peace between Israel and Iran, recognizing the significant role of diplomatic relations in achieving this goal.

The leaders also pledged to fortify ties between the United States and Pakistan, with a specific focus on boosting mutual trade. This step marks a renewed effort to cement political and economic connections between the two nations, underscoring their shared priorities.

Moreover, Sharif lauded US President Donald Trump for his decisive actions that have contributed to the ceasefire, highlighting the United States' pivotal role in easing tensions in the Indo-Pak region. The discussions underscored Pakistan's dedication to a constructive role in ensuring Middle Eastern peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

