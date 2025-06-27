Orban Warns of Legal Repercussions for Defying Pride March Ban

In a stern message to potential attendees, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that those who organize or participate in the Budapest Pride march, which has been banned by police, could face legal consequences. The march was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Orban, speaking on state radio, stressed the importance of obeying the law, encouraging adults to make informed decisions by adhering to established rules. He indicated that those who fail to comply should brace for 'clear legal consequences.'

Though police in Hungary have the authority to disperse events that have been prohibited, Orban highlighted that the country prides itself on civility. He suggested that the primary role of law enforcement should be to persuade citizens to respect legal constraints.

