Left Menu

Orban Warns of Legal Repercussions for Defying Pride March Ban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned of legal consequences for those participating in a banned Budapest Pride march. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the law, stating that while police can disperse banned events, Hungary is a 'civilised country' where persuasion is preferred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:50 IST
Orban Warns of Legal Repercussions for Defying Pride March Ban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a stern message to potential attendees, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that those who organize or participate in the Budapest Pride march, which has been banned by police, could face legal consequences. The march was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Orban, speaking on state radio, stressed the importance of obeying the law, encouraging adults to make informed decisions by adhering to established rules. He indicated that those who fail to comply should brace for 'clear legal consequences.'

Though police in Hungary have the authority to disperse events that have been prohibited, Orban highlighted that the country prides itself on civility. He suggested that the primary role of law enforcement should be to persuade citizens to respect legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025