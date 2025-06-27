Left Menu

Starmer's Welfare Bill U-Turn Sparks Party Debate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has scaled back planned welfare cuts to address opposition within his Labour Party. Originally proposing £5 billion annual savings, the reforms faced criticism for not supporting disabled individuals. A revised plan affects only new claimants, leaving existing benefits intact, sparking political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:20 IST
Starmer's Welfare Bill U-Turn Sparks Party Debate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rolled back proposals for welfare cuts following intense pressure from his Labour Party lawmakers. The proposed reforms aimed to cut £5 billion annually from the welfare budget but faced opposition for inadequate support to disabled individuals and those with long-term health issues.

Facing a parliamentary defeat next week, Starmer announced that the cuts would now only apply to new welfare claimants. The decision comes after over 100 Labour legislators voiced concerns. Work and Pensions Minister Liz Kendall emphasized that the government's core reform principles remain intact to fund those most in need.

However, the decision attracted criticism from opposition members who viewed it as a government U-turn, citing it as a failure to address growing welfare expenditure effectively. Meanwhile, the government maintains its stance on controlling the burgeoning welfare budget to secure public finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025