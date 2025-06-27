Starmer's Welfare Bill U-Turn Sparks Party Debate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rolled back proposals for welfare cuts following intense pressure from his Labour Party lawmakers. The proposed reforms aimed to cut £5 billion annually from the welfare budget but faced opposition for inadequate support to disabled individuals and those with long-term health issues.

Facing a parliamentary defeat next week, Starmer announced that the cuts would now only apply to new welfare claimants. The decision comes after over 100 Labour legislators voiced concerns. Work and Pensions Minister Liz Kendall emphasized that the government's core reform principles remain intact to fund those most in need.

However, the decision attracted criticism from opposition members who viewed it as a government U-turn, citing it as a failure to address growing welfare expenditure effectively. Meanwhile, the government maintains its stance on controlling the burgeoning welfare budget to secure public finances.

