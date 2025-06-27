India Stands Firm on Terrorism Reference in SCO Document

In a recent development at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voiced disappointment over the absence of a terrorism reference in the outcome document.

During the proceedings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to endorse the document, citing its failure to address India's concerns over terrorism explicitly and alluding to Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. The impasse arises from Pakistan's reported opposition to include references to terrorism incidents affecting India. Instead, Pakistan sought to highlight militant activities in Balochistan.

This diplomatic discord underlines the challenge of maintaining consensus within SCO, an alliance ideally united against terrorism. Jaishankar reiterated the necessity of referencing terrorism issues, indicating India's firm stance against accepting the document as it stands.

