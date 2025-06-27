Left Menu

Crackdown in China's Military Command: Rising Tensions Amidst Anti-Corruption Efforts

China's legislature has removed Miao Hua from the Central Military Commission amid Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign targeting military officials. Miao, investigated for discipline violations, was also stripped from China's national legislature. This reflects a broader purge affecting top military ranks, highlighting ongoing tension within China's political and military spheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:23 IST
In a major development, China's top legislature has voted to oust senior military officer Miao Hua from the Central Military Commission. As announced on Friday by Xinhua, Miao, 69, faces investigations for significant disciplinary breaches since November.

This removal underscores President Xi Jinping's relentless anti-corruption drive within China's military, ensnaring numerous generals and defence industry executives. Previously, Miao was the political ideology head of the People's Liberation Army, and his profile was recently pulled from the defence ministry's leadership site.

Also embroiled in this systemic purge is Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, whose parliamentary delegate status was revoked according to state media. Meanwhile, suspense surrounds General He Weidong's prolonged absence from public view, with no official confirmation from China's defence ministry regarding his status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

