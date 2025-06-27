Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan Unites: Tejashwi Yadav's Ascendancy in Bihar's Politics

Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress affirms no dispute in the Mahagathbandhan regarding Tejashwi Yadav's candidacy for Bihar's Chief Minister role. He criticizes the BJP's strategy of undermining allied parties. Emphasizing issue-based politics, he maintains confidence in Mahagathbandhan's electoral success amidst internal opposition distractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:57 IST
Mahagathbandhan Unites: Tejashwi Yadav's Ascendancy in Bihar's Politics
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

There is clarity within the Mahagathbandhan regarding its leadership, with Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar confirming Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar elections. Kumar emphasized the coalition's unity and described attempts by opponents to question this alignment as mere distractions.

Addressing media outlets, Kumar accused the BJP of a recurring pattern: forming alliances with regional parties only to overpower them eventually. He expressed concern over such strategies, pointing to Maharashtra's recent political shifts as an example.

The upcoming Bihar assembly polls are anticipated to focus on critical issues like unemployment, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Kumar believes that the Mahagathbandhan's approach to these problems will earn them a decisive victory, despite existing challenges from rival factions and newly emerged political players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025