Mahagathbandhan Unites: Tejashwi Yadav's Ascendancy in Bihar's Politics

There is clarity within the Mahagathbandhan regarding its leadership, with Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar confirming Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar elections. Kumar emphasized the coalition's unity and described attempts by opponents to question this alignment as mere distractions.

Addressing media outlets, Kumar accused the BJP of a recurring pattern: forming alliances with regional parties only to overpower them eventually. He expressed concern over such strategies, pointing to Maharashtra's recent political shifts as an example.

The upcoming Bihar assembly polls are anticipated to focus on critical issues like unemployment, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Kumar believes that the Mahagathbandhan's approach to these problems will earn them a decisive victory, despite existing challenges from rival factions and newly emerged political players.

