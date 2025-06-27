Mahagathbandhan Unites: Tejashwi Yadav's Ascendancy in Bihar's Politics
Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress affirms no dispute in the Mahagathbandhan regarding Tejashwi Yadav's candidacy for Bihar's Chief Minister role. He criticizes the BJP's strategy of undermining allied parties. Emphasizing issue-based politics, he maintains confidence in Mahagathbandhan's electoral success amidst internal opposition distractions.
- Country:
- India
There is clarity within the Mahagathbandhan regarding its leadership, with Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar confirming Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar elections. Kumar emphasized the coalition's unity and described attempts by opponents to question this alignment as mere distractions.
Addressing media outlets, Kumar accused the BJP of a recurring pattern: forming alliances with regional parties only to overpower them eventually. He expressed concern over such strategies, pointing to Maharashtra's recent political shifts as an example.
The upcoming Bihar assembly polls are anticipated to focus on critical issues like unemployment, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Kumar believes that the Mahagathbandhan's approach to these problems will earn them a decisive victory, despite existing challenges from rival factions and newly emerged political players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Criticizes RJD Amid Ambedkar Portrait Controversy
Calls for Unity: RJD Demands Special Parliament Session Amid Modi-Trump Mediation Tensions
We say 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' but RJD believes in 'parivaar ka vikas', claims PM Modi at Siwan rally.
PM Modi Slams RJD over Ambedkar Insult, Highlights Bihar's Economic Role
People of Bihar have ended 'jungle raj' created by Congress, RJD, claims PM Modi at Siwan rally.