India-Russia Defence Talks: Boosting Missile Supply and Fighter Upgrades

Significant military discussions took place between India and Russia as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Qingdao. The talks centered on upgrading the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter fleet and expediting the delivery of S-400 missile systems.

Taking place alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, the meeting occurred amid tension following Operation Sindoor, where the Sukhoi jets played a pivotal role. The two ministers delved into geopolitical issues, tackling cross-border terrorism and underscoring their longstanding cooperative bond.

Expressing solidarity after the Pahalgam attack, Russia reaffirmed its ties with India. The meeting's outcomes include advancing defence production and expanding collaboration, as emphasized by both leaders. Expediting S-400 system supply and other military hardware procurements were also key points of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)