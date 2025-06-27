UK Stock Market Surges Amid Global Optimism and Trade Talks
UK stock indexes achieved notable gains, with midcaps reaching a 10-month peak due to positive sentiment around earnings, trade policies, and monetary policy. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 saw substantial increases, buoyed by easing Middle Eastern tensions, favorable U.S.-China trade developments, and potential U.S. interest rate cuts.
The UK's stock indexes witnessed a significant rise on Friday, as global optimism surrounding earnings reports, trade policies, and expected monetary paths spurred market activity. Midcap stocks particularly saw a 10-month high.
The FTSE 100 index, which focuses internationally, gained 0.5%, while the more domestically centered FTSE 250 rose by 0.6% and is poised for the largest weekly gain since mid-May. Key drivers included diminishing concerns over Middle East conflicts, positive trends in U.S.-China trade negotiations, and hints of potential U.S. interest rate cuts. Furthermore, Asian markets reached their highest in over three years, and U.S. indices, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, closed near record levels.
In other developments, the U.S. has struck a deal with China to expedite rare earth shipments, marking a step in resolving the trade tensions between the two nations. Back in the political sphere, Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed down on his welfare reform plans amid a rebellion in the Labour Party. Meanwhile, JD Sports and Unilever posted gains among individual stocks, contrasting with declines in the precious metals and mining index.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ETGE Condemns U.S.-China Rare Earth Trade Deal Amid Genocide Concerns
Tense U.S.-China Negotiations Underway in London
Trump Considers Extending Deadline for TikTok Divestiture Amid U.S.-China Tensions
Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Amid Ongoing U.S.-China Trade Talks
Trump's TikTok Deadline Extended: Navigating U.S.-China Relations