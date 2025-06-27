Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: Rahul Gandhi's Vision for India's Adivasis

Rahul Gandhi aims to empower India's tribal communities by strengthening their political representation within the Congress party. In a meeting with tribal representatives, he emphasized developing tribal leadership and assured support. This initiative begins with appointing new tribal-inclusive district presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has reiterated the Congress party's commitment to empowering India's tribal communities by bolstering their political representation. In a recent meeting with tribal representatives, Gandhi discussed challenges faced by these communities and emphasized the need for greater tribal leadership within the Congress.

Gandhi highlighted the importance of uniting the tribal community to secure their rights and ensure that 10-15 tribal leaders emerge in each state. He assured attendees that he stands with them in their fight for constitutional rights and against social injustices, including issues around land and resources.

As part of this initiative, Congress has begun appointing new district presidents with a focus on inclusivity through the 'Sangthan Srujan Abhiyan.' The initiative, initially started in Gujarat, aims to amplify the tribal and Bahujan voice across India, ensuring that their presence influences policy and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

