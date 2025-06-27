Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in Venice amidst an opulent affair that lasted three days and drew both celebrities and local unrest. The wedding, estimated to cost $50 million, was held on the small island of San Giorgio with plans for performances by Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Despite its glamorous allure, the event faced backlash from activists concerned about Venice being overly commercialized for the ultra-wealthy. Critics argue that the lavish celebrations overlook pressing local issues like the city's declining population and economic inequality, with protests occurring in central locations such as St Mark's Square.

While some residents and officials welcomed the high-profile wedding for its potential economic boost, critics cite it as another example of Venice being 'gift-wrapped' for the rich, overshadowing the needs of ordinary citizens. The marriage between Bezos and Sanchez may stir economic activity, yet it sharply divides public opinion in this storied city.

