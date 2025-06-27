BJP's New Push for Organisational Elective Reform

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strategic step by appointing 'state election officers' to oversee important organisational elections in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Harsh Malhotra, along with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, have been charged with ensuring the smooth execution of elections for state presidents and national council members. This move is expected to expedite the process of finding a new national president to succeed current leader J P Nadda.

The party must complete elections in at least 19 out of its 37 organisational states before proceeding with the national presidential election. With the process already underway in 14 states, action plans for states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat are also in motion. Nadda, who began his term in January 2020, continues to serve until a new president is elected following his term's extension due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)