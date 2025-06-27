Left Menu

BJP's New Push for Organisational Elective Reform

The BJP has appointed state election officers to spearhead organisational elections in key states like Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Union ministers and former ministers have been tasked with this role, as the party aims to elect a new national president by next month. The completion of elections in at least 19 of the 37 organisational states is required before the election for the national president can commence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strategic step by appointing 'state election officers' to oversee important organisational elections in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Harsh Malhotra, along with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, have been charged with ensuring the smooth execution of elections for state presidents and national council members. This move is expected to expedite the process of finding a new national president to succeed current leader J P Nadda.

The party must complete elections in at least 19 out of its 37 organisational states before proceeding with the national presidential election. With the process already underway in 14 states, action plans for states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat are also in motion. Nadda, who began his term in January 2020, continues to serve until a new president is elected following his term's extension due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

