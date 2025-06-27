India-Pakistan-China Dynamics: The Bangladesh Equation

India's parliamentary committee held a discussion on Bangladesh's increasing proximity to Pakistan and China, examining the implications for India's foreign relations. Experts including former foreign secretary Shivshankar Menon and Riva Ganguly Das provided insights on strategic engagements.

Concerns arose over Bangladesh's interim government under Muhammad Yunus, with some MPs noting its impact on ties. However, figures suggest a decline in infiltration from Bangladesh, contributing to the debate on regional security dynamics.

Amid calls for reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, MPs emphasized India's historical role in Bangladesh's liberation, proposing initiatives like journalist exchanges to enhance people-to-people connectivity and counteract growing Chinese influence in the region.