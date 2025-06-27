Constitutional Controversy: The Debate on 'Socialist' and 'Secular'
Left parties criticize RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's call to review 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble. They argue these words are fundamental Constitution values, reflecting freedom fighters' sacrifices. CPI and CPI(M) accuse the RSS of attempting to transform India into a Hindu Rashtra, undermining the secular Constitution.
The Left parties on Friday slammed RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to review the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Constitution, asserting that these terms represent the very ideals for which freedom fighters laid down their lives.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that the proposal reveals the RSS's long-standing ambition to undermine the Constitution and convert India into a Hindu Rashtra. CPI General Secretary D Raja labeled the RSS ideology as divisive and communal, accusing the BJP-RSS of zealously pursuing their agenda.
Addressing an event, Hosabale claimed the original Preamble, crafted by Ambedkar, lacked these words and cited the Emergency era as the time of their addition. The CPI(M) condemned this viewpoint, underscoring the historical inclusion of socialism and secularism as reflecting freedom fighters' core values sacrificed for India's Constitution.
